Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 65,000 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 85.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 38.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 35.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 522,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,715,000 after acquiring an additional 136,911 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 78,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,380 shares of company stock worth $4,752,594. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.4 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

