Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Decreased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

