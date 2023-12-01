Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,041 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,681,000 after buying an additional 10,320,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,876,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,963,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 667,376 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lucid Group Stock Down 3.2 %

LCID opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.95. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

