Ossiam Has $1.03 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in G. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 57.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Genpact by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genpact by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Genpact by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the first quarter worth about $2,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

