Ossiam Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 93.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,547 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $180.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

View Our Latest Report on TRV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.