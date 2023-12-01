Ossiam Acquires 1,061 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,912,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $163.06 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $163.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

