Ossiam Has $1.13 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 302,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,828.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,821,000 after purchasing an additional 50,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,579 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.00.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $815.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $746.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $760.42. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $640.92 and a twelve month high of $821.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

