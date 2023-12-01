Ossiam Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVS opened at $67.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.