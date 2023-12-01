Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

Eaton stock opened at $227.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.