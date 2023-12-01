Ossiam Acquires 2,742 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 5.4 %

DAR opened at $43.87 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

