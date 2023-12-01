Ossiam Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ossiam increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 220.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $27,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $352,794,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $111.94 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

