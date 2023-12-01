Ossiam Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,306 shares of company stock worth $18,236,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $296.30 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $226.16 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

