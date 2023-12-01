Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Position Increased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Robert Half by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Robert Half by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.
Robert Half Stock Performance
Robert Half stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79.
Robert Half Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.
About Robert Half
Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.
