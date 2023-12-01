Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.73 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.