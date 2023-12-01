Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stake Lowered by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $409,603,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $53.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.22. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.