Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 558 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,410,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.9 %

SHW opened at $278.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.