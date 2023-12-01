Cibc World Market Inc. Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 271,711 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

JEPI stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

