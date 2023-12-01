Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 188.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $107.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.