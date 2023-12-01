Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Frances Arnold Sells 230 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $8,335,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

