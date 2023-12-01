Samsara (NYSE:IOT) PT Raised to $31.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

IOT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. FBN Securities began coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Get Samsara alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $3.75 on Friday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. Samsara has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $2,792,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,306,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $2,792,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,306,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $208,041.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 813,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,369,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,553,917 shares of company stock valued at $68,658,582. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Samsara by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Samsara by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 65,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.