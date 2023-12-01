Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASO. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Shares of ASO traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. 408,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,091. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510 over the last 90 days. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 306,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 231,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

