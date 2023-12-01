Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 179,281 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179,281 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,493 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 424,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 774,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:SMFG opened at $9.87 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile



Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

