Cibc World Market Inc. Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.81 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

