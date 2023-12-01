Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 31,853 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,853 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.25% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 0.83. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $46.27 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.51%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile



Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

