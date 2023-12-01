Cibc World Market Inc. Has $6.56 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,640,000 after purchasing an additional 342,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $3,755,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $479.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.26 and a 200-day moving average of $454.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $544.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

