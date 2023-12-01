Natixis Grows Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 483.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 489.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. TheStreet cut Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.13%. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

