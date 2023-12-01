Cibc World Market Inc. Has $6.51 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY opened at $187.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.91 and its 200-day moving average is $222.70. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $183.74 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.05.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

