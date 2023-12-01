Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stake Boosted by Natixis

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,343 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after buying an additional 11,477,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

