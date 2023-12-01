Natixis Purchases New Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 95,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000. Natixis owned 0.08% of Bank OZK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 108,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 198,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 99,190 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,162,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OZK opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.36. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

