Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,160 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.07% of Ovintiv worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $2,325,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,152,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,215,000 after purchasing an additional 71,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $100,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $44.35 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ovintiv

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.