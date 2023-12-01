Natixis Invests $3.51 Million in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Natixis acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 67,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 415.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HASI

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.