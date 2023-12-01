Natixis Has $3.74 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Natixis boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after buying an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $19,479,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,538,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,132,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 217,902 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

SPHD opened at $40.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

