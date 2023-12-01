Natixis Buys New Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 233,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.06% of agilon health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGL. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in agilon health by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,367,000 after buying an additional 8,911,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in agilon health by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,097,000 after buying an additional 7,985,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in agilon health by 165.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,116,000 after buying an additional 5,869,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 48.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after buying an additional 4,194,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in agilon health by 102.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,842,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after buying an additional 3,469,295 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

agilon health Stock Performance

NYSE:AGL opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

