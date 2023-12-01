Natixis Purchases New Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 122,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.