Natixis Purchases 60,874 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,874 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Confluent were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $1,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,002.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,682 shares of company stock worth $11,018,527. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. On average, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

