Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 271,624 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.