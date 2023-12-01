Natixis Increases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Natixis lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in FOX were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FOX by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 125,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,932 shares during the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insider Activity

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

