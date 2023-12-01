Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,472 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $108.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $116.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average of $106.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

