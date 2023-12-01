iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,175 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $19,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

