Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $18.95 Million Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of RPM International worth $18,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1,001.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 663,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,506,000 after purchasing an additional 602,970 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in RPM International by 9,901.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,341,000 after buying an additional 73,580 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in RPM International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 473,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $102.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.45. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.52 and a 52 week high of $107.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $93.70.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

