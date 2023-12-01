Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Materion worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $16,958,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Materion by 7.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 301.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Materion by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,499 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTRN opened at $113.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.20. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $74.90 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $403.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.58 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Materion’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

