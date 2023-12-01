Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,482 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $18,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,036.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.