Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 566 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $19,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average is $105.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

