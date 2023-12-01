Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 43,591 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,591 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Corteva worth $20,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Corteva by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.20 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.45.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,084 shares of company stock valued at $201,467. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.65.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

