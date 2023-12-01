Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,128 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,128 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Cencora worth $20,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 6.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 531,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,344,000 after acquiring an additional 33,584 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 27.6% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COR shares. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,528,771.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 1.9 %

COR opened at $203.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $203.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.50.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

