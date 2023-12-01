Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,353 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,846,000 after buying an additional 282,300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $149.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $157.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.16.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

