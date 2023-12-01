General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its stake in General Dynamics by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 3,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.9 %

GD stock opened at $246.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.