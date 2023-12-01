Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,211 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $23,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 97.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 236,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 116,736 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 960,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 60,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 340,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $19.30 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $20.12.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

