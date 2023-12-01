Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.91.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.