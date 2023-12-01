iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $25,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.72 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

